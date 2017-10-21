The following is a message from the Catalina Express:

“On its 30th anniversary in 2012 Catalina Express launched its ‘Birthday Ride’ promotion and its ‘Birthday Island’ partnership. Since then, the ferry company has been proud to continue the promotion for six years, which has resulted in nearly 500,000 registrations and 200,000 round-trip voyages.

“As with all good things, the popular birthday promotion—which introduced many new visitors to the wonders of Catalina—will end for visitors and island residents on December 31, 2017. There is still time for visitors to visit on their birthday, as long as they register and begin their journey by December 31, 2017.

“Greg Bombard, President/CEO, says, ‘Catalina Express wishes to thank its more than 45 island partners who participated in the Birthday Island program over the past six years, offering discounts, perks and value-added products and services for birthday celebrants. This program made visitors’ special day on the island even more meaningful with other visitors, residents and business owners wishing them a happy day.

“’We launched the program not only to celebrate our 30th anniversary, but to provide an incentive for visitors to get a ‘taste’ of the new Catalina, which has grown and evolved with the opening of new attractions, restaurants, culture and entertainment.’

“The Birthday Ride program provided visitors a novel way to celebrate their birthday with friends and loved ones, with nearly 60 percent of birthday celebrants being first time visitors to the island. While many visited for the day, a large percentage also spent one night or more, and now come to the island to celebrate other special occasions too. Catalina Express will continue to offer many other promotions and contests, providing more reasons to visit the island year-round, including boat and hotel packages, holiday gift card program, the Ship and Zip package, and more to be announced.”