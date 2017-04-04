We opened for business on March 1 and we’re making good progress but we’ve got a long way to go and a little over a month to get there. We can only do it with your help. We have received $7,000 in donations so far, with lots of places reserved on boats and evening tables reserved as well. But there is much to accomplish still.

Although the event opened for business earlier this month, your Chamber is open for business 24/7/365.

Ironically, the Chamber is the type of business that would really, in a perfect world, like to have NO customers. But we know the world’s not perfect and neither are divers and when the need arises, we will be there.

We hope you’ll be there for your Chamber too. Don’t forget that this event accounts for close to 50 percent of the Chamber’s annual funding needs. So it’s critically important to the financial well-being of the facility.

So get involved with one or more aspects of Chamber Day 2017.

—Ken Kurtis (Chairman) & the Chamber Day 2017 Committee

www.chamberday.org

310-652-4990