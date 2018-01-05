The Catalina Swim Club and the City of Avalon sponsored their second annual Polar Bear Swim & Plunge on New Year’s Day. Eight swimmers greeted the new year with a one-mile swim off of the Dive Park at Casino Point. The swimmers enjoyed a beautiful morning with clear crisp water and plenty of fish to see as they made their way to the Hamilton Pier and back.

Later that morning, roughly 30 swimmers took to the 60 something degree water in Avalon Bay for the Polar Plunge.

The number of participants in the event doubled from last year as both islanders and visitors took a quick plunge or short swim to be greeted by Bay Watch dosing them with their water cannon. Lots of spectators, warm towels and hot chocolate were welcome sights back on the beach.

Join us next year for this annual event or contact Coach Charlie Canby for information about the Catalina Swim Club that swims daily from the Dive Park. Coach Canby may be reached at 310-809-0661.

Dan Huncke is Community Services director for the city of Avalon.