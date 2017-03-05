The Catalina Island Marathon, California’s oldest trail marathon, will celebrate its 40th anniversary on March 11 when runners arrive on the Island to once again tackle one of country’s most scenic courses across the rugged wildlands stewarded by the Catalina Island Conservancy.

For four decades, runners have enjoyed the opportunity to traverse portions of the more than 42,000 acres of wildlands, with their sweeping valleys, rocky hillsides and oak-covered plateaus. This year’s event offers opportunities to run a complete marathon or shorter 10 kilometer and five kilometer courses. Children can also participate in a Kids Run in Avalon.

“You are leaving your everyday life to come over to an Island and do something special,” said Tony Budrovich, Conservancy president and CEO. “Most of the Island is natural and most of the Island is desert, and that is our principal job—to keep it a pristine place.”

Spectrum Sports Management Inc. sponsors the March 11 marathon and other running events every year on Catalina in coordination with the Conservancy.

“It’s a unique place, and we are happy to have the help and to be part of the Conservancy,” said Mike Bone, Spectrum Sports Management president. “We couldn’t do it without the Conservancy.”

Participants in the marathon and the Catalina Eco-Marathon on Nov. 18 will become members of the Conservancy at an E-Pal MEMBERSHIP level that entitles them to the Conservancy’s e-news and its Conservancy Times magazine. To register for the marathon and to learn more about the Conservancy’s partnership with the event, please visit: www.RunCatalina.com.