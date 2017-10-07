Take a glimpse inside life on Catalina Island at the Annual Avalon Home Tour, benefitting the Catalina Island Medical Center Foundation. This year’s tour will be held on Oct. 21. If you’ve ever wondered what living in Avalon is like, this one-of-a-kind tour is your chance to find out.

The Avalon Home Tour is a self-paced look into six of the most unique homes on the Island. In addition to touring six homes, guests will also enjoy a welcome reception with light refreshments at the historic Tuna Club of Avalon, which is located at 100 St. Catherine Way.

This year’s tour features one of the oldest and most creative structures on the Island – a real boat that was converted into a home in the 1920s.

Guests are encouraged to check-in any time between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to enjoy adequate time at each of the homes. Transportation to homes is included, although guests may choose to walk from home to home.

For tickets or more information, call 310-510-5160.

Order tickets online at http://www.CIMCFoundation.org.

For travel information from the mainland to Catalina Island, go to www.catalinachamber.com/get-here.