Chamber website wins gold award for best business site

It’s been just short of a year since the Catalina Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau launched a brand-new website, but all the hard work has paid off.

Last month, the American Advertising Federation’s Coastal California chapter hosted the 2017 ADDY awards luncheon.

Searle Creative, the company hired by Chamber Secretary/President and CEO: Jim Luttjohann, received gold awards for Consumer Website and Business-to-Business Website.

The Searle team nominated www.CatalinaChamber.com, which they developed, so winning a gold award is also a win for our chamber.

The March 19 event was chaired by Mark Landon, chair of the American Advertising Awards Coastal California chapter.

Tell your Island friends that our Catalina website is literally gold.

•••

The salt water valve replacement project has caused some minor disruption, but continues on track. The City of Avalon says they are on schedule with plans from last week. Excavation work along Front Street and upper Tremont will continue to expose the valves for replacement.

The tentative schedule for salt water shut off next week, April 10, is as follows:

Monday April 10: Clarissa to Metropole/Crescent to Tremont.

Tuesday April 11: Tremont, Banning Drive, Upper Metropole and Country Club Drive.

Tuesday April 11: Clemente to Eucalyptus/Tremont to Beacon

Thursday April 14: Catalina to Metropole/Crescent to Beacon

On Monday, April 10, officials hope to have the salt water service back on by 5 p.m. It is anticipated that Monday may go longer into the evening, however, this will prevent the need for shut off in those zones Tuesday for valves #1, 2 and 3.

The Green Pier and Cabrillo Mole restrooms will be in service during any salt water shut off times.

We will keep you posted on any updates, and be sure to check www.cityofavalon.com/roads for more details, including a pdf map highlighting the expected areas impacted by each shut off.

•••

Claudia J. Davis writes, “I’m looking for a copy of a 1947 high school newspaper.

“My father graduated from Avalon High School in 1947 and I was wondering if you had any copies of The High School Sugar Loaf, Volume XXI, Number 35, dated Thursday, June 26, 1947. I have an old photocopy of Page 10 which has photos of the graduating students and I was curious if there was any more to it. Thank you for whatever information you can give me.”

Her father was Dean S. Davis.

Davis can be reached at davisc34@verizon.net

Dixie Redfearn is editor of the Catalina Islander.