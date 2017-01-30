The Catalina Island Museum invites kids of all ages to a marionette show and movies during First Fridays at the Museum on Feb. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Each month the Catalina Island Museum provides a unique themed experience and an opportunity to explore its galleries, digital theater and Museum Store after hours.

February’s First Fridays at the Museum event features fun for the whole family: “The Princess and the Pirates Marionette Show,” vintage episodes of “The Muppet Show” in the digital theater, adult-friendly beverages, late-night access to the museum’s galleries and more!

The use of marionettes for storytelling can be traced back to Egypt in 2000 B.C. These string-operated figurines were used to display rituals and ceremonies.

This form of puppetry was also practiced in Ancient Greece. Plato’s work referenced it and the Iliad and the Odyssey were even presented using marionettes.

In the 18th century operas were composed specifically for marionettes. More recently, they have been used in television and film. Pinocchio and Howdy Doody are among the most famous.

For the First Fridays at the Museum performance, puppeteer Franklin Haynes will present a comedic tale of “The Princess and the Pirates.”

Narrated by Polly the Parrot, this story follows the adventures of a pirate and his friends as they attempt to save the princess.

Haynes and his team have more than 30 years of experience mastering the craft of marionette theater.

The museum will re-open for this event at 6 p.m. “The Princess and the Pirates Marionette Show” begins at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for First Fridays at the Museum are $12 for members, $15 for non-members and $3 for children (ages 3-15). Each ticket includes popcorn and a complimentary beverage.

Tickets may be purchased online at CatalinaMuseum.org, in person at the museum’s visitor services desk, or upon arrival at the door. Additional wine, beer, soda and water will be available for purchase.

