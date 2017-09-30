The city of Avalon’s Community Service Department along with the Catalina Arts Association brought together local artist and vendors to create the first Artisan Market on Tuesday.

Fifteen vendors along Crescent Avenue provided everything from fresh fruit and vegetables, to customize printing, roasted coffee beans, custom jewelry, homemade jams, interactive art and many more.

The market created a buzz, another activity for visitors, something fun and fresh for the locals and overall made for an exciting environment to a usual weekday day. Derick George a local, who is also of Caribbean descent and has family still in the region, was able to set up a booth for disaster relief for the Hurricane victims.

He would like to thank the community for making donations of clothing, diapers, tools, as well as cash donations that will bring great relief to his family’s neighborhood and surrounding areas. Overall the Artisan Market brought people together and left a positive impression for those who participated and visited in it. If you would like to be a vendor in the next Artisan Market, contact Yafet Mengesha at City Hall or call 310-510-0220.