On Tues, Nov. 21 the city of Avalon hosted the 3rd Artesian Market of the year. The Artesian Market is an opportunity for local Artisans and businesses to showcase their wares on Front Street. The Artesian Market was created to celebrate local craftsmen and promote a festive atmosphere in the center of Avalon.

The next Artesian Market will be back on Feb. 27.

Some of the vendors have had fresh organic fruits and vegetables, roasted coffee, local artwork, handmade goods and fresh baked breads.

If you are interested in being a vendor please contact Yafet Mengesha ymengesha@cityofavalon.com or 310-510-0220 ext. 103.