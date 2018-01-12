Hannah Harn, For the Islander

The Avalon 50 Mile Benefit Run will be held Saturday, January 20th, 2018. This is the run’s 40th anniversary and all proceeds will go to support the Avalon Lions Club. Because it is a pledge run, runners will collect and donate money to the Lions Club, which in turn support island initiatives like scholarships for graduating seniors and the Catalina Island Conservancy.

The race weekend will consist of two events–the 50 Mile Run and the Avalon 50K. The 50K, which is only in its second year, stretches 31 miles. While it covers the majority of the traditional 50 Mile Run, it will not run the out and back to Two Harbors and will instead turn south at Little Harbor Overlook and head back through Ben Wesson, Eagles Nest and up Middle Ranch Road to finish in Avalon.

This race weekend is renowned as one of the country’s most challenging and scenic runs. According to avalon50.com, the 50K and 50M are both very hilly and challenging courses. They primarily run along dirt roads through the interior of Catalina. The final 3 miles back into town is down a paved road. The 50K has 4,200-foot of elevation gain and the 50M has over 7,000’ of elevation gain.

There will be a total of five aid stations on the 50K course, located at Haypress, Empire Road, Little Harbor overlook, Eagles Nest, and Pumphouse.

The 50 Mile Run will have eight aid stations, adding in Wacko Café, Isthmus, and Blue Grass Station.

For more information and to register, go to avalon50.com.