Fall is upon us, winter is coming and basketball is on the rise.

The 2017-2018 Avalon Boys Basketball season is ready to go.

The Lancers have been practicing hard on the outside courts as they have patiently waited for the finishing of the new gym floor. This year’s team is young and full of potential. The lone senior is Javier Peguero who will lead the team at the perimeter position. He can shoot, he can drive and he can defend.

Joining Javi will be juniors Cristo Hernandez, Pablo Chavolla, Sebastian Garcia and Ulyces Zavala. Hernandez, a guard, and Chavolla, a power forward, are returning varsity players who will bring experience and toughness to the court. Garcia has probably worked as hard as anybody in the offseason and Zavala is a tenacious defender.

Both players are guards.

The sophomore class is strong as well, with three talented players in Angel Peguero, Sol Vines and Allen Arneson. Peguero will play at the point guard position, Vines and Arneson are both post players. These three players are young but have really worked hard in the offseason to upgrade their game to varsity level. The extra bonus that rounds out the squad are two talented freshmen, Beto Martinez and Jose Gomez.

They both play at the guard position and they both show a lot of potential. The team is young and doesn’t have a lot of size but with continued focus and hard work the possibilities for a good season are certainly there.

The team opens up its season on Saturday, Nov. 25 with the Annual Alumni Games. Come on up and see the newly renovated gym floor and be entertained by the old and the young. The “oldest” Alumni will play against the “old” Alumni at 6 p.m. while the “young” Alumni will play against the boys varsity team at 7 p.m.

The games are a part of a fundraiser for the program, so community attendance is encouraged.