Heal the Bay recently gave Avalon’s beach an “A” for summer dry weather water quality in the environmental group’s annual “Beach Report Card.” This was the fourth year in a row that Avalon received high marks for water quality. According to the Beach Report Card, Avalon was ranked No. 1 or No. 2 on the annual list of “Beach Bummers” from 2009 to 2013.

But since 2014, Avalon has been getting good grades. This year, Heal the Bay also gave Avalon an “A plus” for year-round wet weather water quality. There was no grade provided for water quality during winter dry weather.

According to a statement issued by Heal the Bay, the wet winter weather that relieved California’s drought had a negative impact on the state’s beach water. “Heavy rainfall last winter created billions of gallons of polluted runoff, which poured into storm drains and out to the ocean. Nearly half of the 85 beaches that L.A. County monitored year-round last year earned F grades from Heal the Bay during wet weather,” according to Heal the Beach That’s in marked contrast to the summer reporting period (April to October 2016), when no beaches received failing marks.