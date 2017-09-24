Being surrounded by water and home to the Tuna Club, which is the home to the modern day sports fishing, the City of Avalon’s Community Service Deparment created the first Avalon Youth Fishing Club.

The AYFC is a four-week program that teaches youth the sport of fishing as well as the respect for the water and the wildlife that we take from.

In the first week, Sunday Sept. 17, the five members met at the Green Pier where they learned the anatomy of the pole, safety precautions, how to bait the hook and got to drop their lines and catch fish.

There was peer to peer teaching by local 16 year old angler David Montano, and Salty Crew sponsored 10-year-old anglers West Brandon and Triston Meza.

Over the next weeks, the members will be fishing at the mole, casting at Pebbly Beach and fishing off a boat.