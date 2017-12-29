On Thursday Dec. 21, the city of Avalon’s Community Service Department fed 50 families for the holidays.

Each family received a 9-pound ham, potatoes, green beans, gravy, salad, Hawaiian bread and an apple pie. Catalina Beverage Company discounted, shipped, and delivered the food.

This program couldn’t exist without donations from community members such as BBK, Rotary Club, Lions Club, Avalon Search and Rescue and private donation from former City Manager David Jinkens.

If you know someone who can use some help during the holidays or if you might need some help, contact the Community Service Department at City Hall.