By Avalon Harbor Department

For the Islander

The third weekend of the month saw almost 50 boats from three different groups: Del Rey Yacht Club, PMYC and a Go Fast Fun Run from Long Beach to Avalon. Many of the Go Fasts also ended up spending the night!

Father’s Day weekend is always a hit and it’s great to see the Dad’s and their families enjoy themselves.

While May Grey only peaked in a couple of days last month, June Gloom was here to stay most of this month. However, we only had one gale warning and one small craft advisory!

The Avalon Harbor Rescue Boat made a trip to the mainland for maintenance. She came back with two new fuel tanks. AHD would like to express a big THANK YOU to the Balboa Boat Yard and Pipe Works Fabrication for taking great care of Rescue 2!

The summer Fuel Dock hours have been extended. It is now open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. These hours will be in effect until Labor Day.

Our young and hard-working Sanitation Workers and Fuel Dock Attendants are on full time since school got out.

Finally, our mooring occupancy and cruise ship passenger counts are both up compared to June 2016.

June 2017 stats are as follows:

People aboard boats—7,256

Average Temp, High—67

Average Temp, Low—58

Average Sea Temp—64

Weather Warnings—0

Rain—.00

Vessels Moored—1,814

Vessels

Anchored—128

Moorings Sold /

Transferred—2

Citations Issued /

Discharges—3/1

Rain Days—0

Total Cruise Ship

Passengers—21,401