The Avalon Lancers played at home last Friday and, while showing a great deal of improvement in many ways, some that may not be readily apparent, the final score was not in the team’s favor.

The guys all are working very hard during the week and are showing that the effort they are putting in will serve them well in the long term. Coche Gomez had another good game, showing solid leadership at quarterback and connecting with Beto Martinez for a long touchdown pass.

Jason Campos lead the way on the ground attack, playing strong and tough, at one point, carrying five Trona players on his back before being brought down. DeAanagelo Reyes, stepped up and had a good game making tackles and letting the team know that he is ready to make a larger contribution.

Christo Hernandez, a newly appointed captain had another solid game on both offense and defense and is developing into a leader on the team. Jesus Alfaro went down with a knee injury in the game and the team is thinking about him and wishing him a speedy recovery. It is never easy to lose a game, but the team is moving forward with heads held high and back to work this week preparing for the next game at home again on Friday. This is a great group of young men and they are united to become better football players and solid athletes.

Practices are up-tempo, instruction and learning are constantly in motion, and along with a lot of football, there is a lot of sweat, push ups and running. To a man, all of these guys are there for each other and as coaches, they appreciate how hard they are working and the drama-free commitment that they have made. Keep on fighting Lancers and never give up!

The next game is tonight, Friday, Sept. 29, at home against Foothills Christian at Joe Machado field at 5 p.m. Come out and support the team.