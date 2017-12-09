From 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. daily except Sundays Islanders are encouraged to purchase their tickets for the 2017 Lions Club Christmas Raffle.

Stop by the table in the Arcade to check out the prizes you can win which are displayed on the Christmas tree easel.

The money raised is used to provide food from Vons to Families in Avalon who need a bit of help at this time of year.

Usually the Lions Club donates about $2,500 each year from this raffle as a result of Avalon’s generous Community support.

The prize drawing which will include a 55 inch flat screen high definition TV, a two night stay at the Avalon Hotel and a $250 dollar gift certificate from Chet’s Hardware will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23.

Plan on attending the drawing to pick all your prizes.

Merry Christmas from all of the Avalon Lions.