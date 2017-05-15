Avalon City Manager David Jinkens and the city’s grant manager recently attended a California Department of Water Resources workshop on funding for desalination projects. “The full development of desal in Avalon along with use of solar power to run desal operations will make the application for funding competitive,” Jinkens said in an email to the Islander.

“The opportunities for funding of up to $10 million for desal are there. State funding for desal plant improvements in Avalon will reduce the burden of the cost of these improvements on Avalon and SCE (Southern California Edison) ratepayers. In addition, city officials are working with state and SCE officials to ensure that Avalon is designated as a ‘Disadvantaged Community’ to reduce the amount of a local share for any state funds received,” he said.

“City officials have urged SCE to begin the process for gaining all permits for the project right away so that when grant funds become available ther e will be no time wasted with construction. My office has a good working relationship with permitting agencies and will assist SCE as may be needed,” he said.