For the Islander

A team of approximately 200 runners has been selected from across the U.S., and local teenager Tommy Oddone is one of them. Tommy has been invited to represent California on the Pacific Conference Cross Country team competing in Australia in the summer of 2017.

In November 2016, Tommy won the 5k race portion of the Catalina Triathlon, Duathlon & 5k, and took 1st place in his Age Division (3rd place Overall) in the Conservancy’s Eco Marathon 10k race. Additionally, he has been one of the AHS Cross Country Team’s First Team, All League runners for the San Joaquin League for the last 2 years.

Tommy is excited for the opportunity to represent his family, school, community, state, and country in this once-in-a-lifetime experience. In order to achieve this goal of competing internationally,Tommy will be working hard to finance his trip, and donations in any amount to go towards the cost of competing down under will be much appreciated. Whether you are able to donate or not, please go to www.GoFundMe.com/RunAvalon and leave your name and mailing address in the “Comments” section.

Tommy will enter you into two drawings organized by Down Under Sports for a chance to win an all-expense-paid trip for two to Australia and Hawaii and/or a five-day cruise for two! The first drawing will be held on June 2, 2017 and the second drawing will be held on Aug. 1, 2017.