Preliminary demolition to remove hazardous materials is expected to begin next week at the site of the new Vons store, according to Avalon Planning Director Amanda Cook. The hazardous material will be removed from the old building located on the site of the future Vons store. The security fencing, provide include sound and dust control, will go up before construction begins. Preliminary grading would likely begin the second week of December.

In August 2015, the Avalon City Council to uphold the Planning Commission’s decision to permit the construction of a new 23,044 square foot Vons grocery store on Sumner Avenue.