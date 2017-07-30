The Catalina Chimes Tower Foundation held its “BELLissimo!” fundraiser on Saturday, July 15, during which it formally announced the plans and fundraising goal for the restoration of the tower and its chimes.

The event was held at Castillo del Mar, the beautiful home of Blanny Avalon Hagenah, drawing more than 70 community members and island visitors, whose love of the Chimes Tower and eagerness to help contributed a sense of excitement to the fun-filled evening.

One of the highlights of the party was a special chimes concert given by Jani Eisenhut, who played songs from the first chimes concert broadcast on KFWO on March 24, 1926.

There was also spirited bidding in a silent auction featuring a wonderful variety of over 50 items, an opportunity to view architectural renderings depicting the future of the Chimes Tower, delectable hors d’oeuvres and a selection of beverages—all set against the stunning backdrop of terraces overlooking Avalon Harbor.

The event raised more than $30,000, and served as a great “official kickoff” of fundraising for the restoration.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the outpouring of support from the community,” said Alison Wrigley Rusack, great granddaughter of Ada and William Wrigley Jr., who commissioned the Chimes Tower in 1925. “We are delighted to make progress on restoring our beloved Avalon landmark to what Blanny’s and my great-grandmother envisoned.”

With a fundraising goal of $1 million, the restoration plans include a high-quality, long-term repair of the existing structure, buttresses, and walls—giving them a fresh clean look; full repair of the chimes and mechanism; the preservation and use of existing Catalina Tile; hand forged iron work—including a newly designed front door for increased visibility, chimes arches, and decorative fencing designed for close viewing access; native landscape design and installation, and tower lighting.

Attendees also had an opportunity to see a replica of the Chimes Tower, constructed from shards of Catalina Tile, which is being crafted by local artist, Mallory Saldaña. More news will be coming soon about how the community will have an opportunity to further support the Chimes Tower Foundation’s efforts with this piece of art.

“We look forward to continuing to engage the community in the restoration of the historic Chimes Tower,” said Hagenah. “We have an exciting program of events designed to honor this landmark planned for the very near future. Thank you, Avalon, for your support.”

The Catalina Chimes Tower Foundation would like to give special thanks to the Catalina Island Company for catering the evening; Shannon Hill and John Talsky for coordinating the silent auction; Glen Gustafson for providing a dramatic drone video that captures the current condition of the Chimes Tower and the many volunteers who helped to make this event run smoothly. “BELLissimo!” would not have been possible without all of your support.

How You Can Help

To make a tax-deductable donation, please visit CatalinaChimes.org. Contributions can also be mailed directly to the Catalina Chimes Tower Foundation at P.O. Box 677, Avalon, CA 90704. A receipt for your contribution will be mailed to you. If you have any questions, please email info@catalinachimes.org.