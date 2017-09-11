A swim to benefit the Pancreatic Cancer Network in the name of Richard Kleinman will be hosted by the Catalina Island Swim Club on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7:15 a.m. Kleinman is a long time nurse at the Catalina Island Medical Center, husband, father, avid bike rider and an overall good guy.

He has had pancreatic cancer for several years and has miraculously managed to survive the deadly disease. Kleinman frequently talks to his fellow nurse, Santa Dominguez, about the need and value of research for pancreatic cancer, a deadly cancer that takes out most of its victims in less than a year.

Every year the Catalina Island Swim Club has a big swim to get together socially and introduce others to the enjoyment and benefits of swimming. This year, the club decided to add the upcoming fundraiser to its get together.

The suggested donation for the benefit swim is $30 to the Pancreatic Cancer Network, which is tax deductible. XTERRA Wetsuits is the official corporate sponsor and has donated 50 mesh gear bags and 20 neoprene swim caps, which will be distributed to the first 50 and 20 people who sign up.

To sign up, contact by phone or text, Charlie Canby at 310-809-0661 or Santa Dominguez at 619-886-0497.

If you have friends that don’t swim, swim for them and they can donate in your name.

There will be three lengths of swims, each starting from the steps at the Casino Point Dive Park at 7:15 a.m. There will be a one half mile round trip to and from the reef at DBOS at Descanso Beach, a one-mile round trip to and from the Hamilton Cove Pier and 2.2 miles to and from Frog Rock. There will be a few escort paddleboards.

The swim starts early in the morning because that is when the ocean is calm.

Every day of the year the Swim Club meets at the Casino at the concrete bench adjacent to the LA County Life Guard boat. Sometimes there are two members and other times up to seven or nine.

Some of club members swim with goggles and other swim with masks and snorkels. Some swim with fins and some without, and most members bring a gallon jug of hot water to rinse off with when they get out.

Come join the club some day but most importantly, come join them for the benefit swim for Pancreatic Cancer.