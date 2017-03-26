Chihuly at the Catalina Island Museum is the first major exhibition presented by the Catalina Island Museum since opening its new building this past summer. It is also the first time the museum has presented the work of a major living artist. The artist, Dale Chihuly, will make a personal appearance during the museum’s Member Preview of Chihuly at the Catalina Island Museum on Saturday, March 25.

Chihuly has become one of the most recognized artists of his time. He is credited for pushing the boundaries of the glass medium. Previously considered a fragile material, Chihuly has taken glassblowing beyond the creation of singular symmetrical forms creating towering and gravity defying assembled sculptures. These energetic and imaginative artworks are created in a hot shop with the assistance of a team of glassblowers, a method commonly practiced among traditional Italian glass artisans for centuries. During his career Chihuly has mastered the alluring, translucent and transparent qualities of glass in an effort to create works that transform the viewing experience. Some of his most iconic works and groundbreaking explorations in color, light and form will be showcased in Chihuly at the Catalina Island Museum.

“Much of Chihuly’s art makes reference to, or is inspired by, natural elements. This makes Catalina Island the ideal setting,” said Julie Perlin Lee, Executive Director of the Catalina Island Museum. “A museum-wide installation such as this also showcases the versatility of the museum’s galleries and plazas. We look forward to welcoming fans of Chihuly’s work, new and established, to the island for a completely unique experience.”

The exhibition offers a rare opportunity to enjoy a major museum exhibition of Chihuly’s artwork in Southern California. Chihuly at the Catalina Island Museum opens to the public on Sunday, March 26 and is on view through Monday, Dec. 11.

Prior to the public opening, members of the museum are invited to preview the exhibition on Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A book signing with the artist will take place from 11 a.m. to noon. Books will be available for purchase in the Museum Store. You must be a member of the museum to take advantage of this unique opportunity. Museum membership starts at just $45 and may be purchased that day.

The Patrons Society Reception, a ticketed event for museum members, will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 25. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Chihuly and be the first to experience the exhibition at night.

This event will feature hors d’oeuvres by Steve’s Steakhouse, a no host bar and live music by American operatic tenor Dennis McNeil.

Also, tickets for the event include a complimentary signed copy of one of Chihuly’s books, “Chihuly on Fire.”

Space is limited. Visit the Catalina Island Museum or its website for information and tickets.

To encourage visitors from Los Angeles and beyond to make the most of their stay in Avalon the museum has partnered with the Catalina Island Company, the official Hospitality Partner of the exhibition.