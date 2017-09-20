The 2017 Annual Microbrew Fest held at Two Harbors was sold out on Saturday, Sept. 9. For the last 15 years, the special event’s staff at Two Harbors partnered with the Avalon Lions Club to raise funds for Avalon High School scholarships.

Thirty-nine Avalon Lions and their guests journeyed from Avalon to Two Harbors on Lion Nate’s boat the “Epic.”

A fun-filled day was had by many and most notably the scholarship money raised is expected exceed $10,000.

In attendence were 24 microbrewers providing tasty samples of their best beers.

Each microbrewery brought three or four of their latest recipes for a taste test by the local crowd.

There were 101 individual beers to sample.

Avalon’s own Catalina Island Brewing Company was represented featuring their Avalon Ale, which is a rich hand crafted and unfiltered Wheat Ale.

Music by the Cary Park Band and appetizers by the Harbor Reef Restaurant set a festive tone throughout the day. Tickets for next year’s Microbrew Fest will be available on line at www.VisitCatalinaIsland.com one month before the event.

Thanks to the members of the Avalon Chamber of Commerce who donated 27 items and services to the Micro Brew Fest Silent auction.

This year the silent auction contributed approximately $1,300 for Avalon Scholarships.

A very special thank you to Leslie Boutillier, Two Harbors Event Coordinator, and her crew for the outstanding work they did hosting this year’s Brew Fest.

The Avalon Lions Club serves the Avalon Community year-round to help make Avalon a better place to live. As a part of the largest community service club in the world the Avalon Lions members are dedicated to providing community help wherever it is needed.

For more information about the Avalon Lions Club contact President Dave Grear at 858-271-0725.