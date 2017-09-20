For the Islander

Chip tossers of all ages turned out on Saturday, Sept. 2 for what has become a favorite Labor Day weekend event in Two Harbors. Started by the late James “Jimmy” Walker, a beloved Two Harbors renaissance man and local icon, the Annual Jimmy Walker Buffalo Chip Toss organizes competitors in four categories and challenges them to see who can fling buffalo poop the farthest.

Believed to be independently wealthy and possessing a bigger-than-life personality, Jimmy Walker arrived in Two Harbors in 1981 aboard his 34-foot trawler SeaView. Drawn by the allure of island life, Walker soon made the West End his home, taking on every conceivable job, from Shoreboat Operator to Notary Public to local Minister, leaving an indelible mark on everyone he met.

This year’s 31st Jimmy Walker Buffalo Chip Toss featured more than 50 entrants, ranging in age from four to 56. They took turns tossing circular-shaped “chips” left behind by the island’s buffalo and collected by dedicated Catalina Island Company employees, who go above and beyond every year to keep Jimmy Walker’s legacy alive.

With the crowd going wild waiting to watch the feces fly, competitors react in all sorts of ways when they first take the crusty gray chips in hand. “’I feel so disgusting right now,’” said Catalina Island Company’s Leslie Boutillier, recalling one chip tosser’s cringe-worthy comment.

Ryan Pearce’s record toss of 190 feet in 1997 is safe for another year, as Dave won this year’s 18-and-over men’s division with a formidable fling of 151 feet. Megan took home top prize in the women’s 18-and-over division with her 81-foot toss. Pearce chucked his Buffalo Chip 103 feet to win the teen division, and Tyler pitched his poo 95 feet to win the kids-under-12 division.