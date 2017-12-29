Avalon’s iconic Casino Ballroom plays host to the annual New Year’s Eve Celebration this Sunday.

The event is sold out, of course (reservations went on sale last August).

The evening kicks off at 6:45 pm. Dinner will be served from 7 to 8:30. Xceptional Music Company New Year’s Eve Band will provide the music. The band will play Big Band tunes and hits from the 60s to present day. Music starts at 9 and continues until 1 am. Balloons will drop at precisely midnight.

The party is a formal affair – coat and tie required (black ties are optional).