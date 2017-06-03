All who have been moved by the melodic sound of Avalon’s iconic chimes are invited to “BELLissimo!” – a special event hosted by the Catalina Chimes Tower Foundation.

“BELLissimo!” will provide a unique experience for anyone who appreciates the history of the Chimes Tower,” said Alison Wrigley Rusack, foundation chair and great-granddaughter of Ada and William Wrigley, Jr. “This event will help the Foundation achieve its goal of restoring the Chimes Tower for future generations to enjoy.”

The evening will feature a silent auction, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, and a special chimes concert for guests to enjoy from the terrace at the base of the tower!

“BELLissimo!” takes place on Saturday, July 15 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Castillo del Mar, the home of Blanny Avalon Hagenah, foundation vice chair. “I have been delighted by the outpouring of community support for the Chimes Tower,” said Hagenah. “Through the efforts of “BELLissimo!” we will continue to build on the dreams of my great grandparents.”

A limited number of tickets are now available online at www.CatalinaChimes.org - $175 per person.

Please contact info@CatalinaChimes.org with any questions.