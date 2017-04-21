The Catalina Chimes Tower Foundation held its ‘Bells & Whistles’ event at the Catalina Island Museum on Wednesday, April 5 to share progress on the Chimes Tower restoration project. More than 75 Avalon community members and island visitors gathered to hear remarks from Foundation Chair Alison Wrigley Rusack and Vice Chair Blanny Avalon Hagenah. Attendees also had the opportunity to view original architectural drawings, historic photos and chimes mechanisms, as well as architectural renderings depicting the Chimes Tower as it will look upon completion.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the outpouring of support we received from the community,” said Wrigley Rusack, great granddaughter of Ada and William Wrigley, Jr., who commissioned the Chimes Tower in 1925. “It means a lot to know that so many share my love for this important Avalon landmark.”

As one of Avalon’s most charming features, the Chimes Tower has been bringing enjoyment to both residents and visitors for more than 90 years. The Foundation is in the process of finalzing its overall assessment of both the Chimes and the Tower, though it has confirmed that the Tower’s foundation is structually sound.

“Since 2013, the Foundation has been working to preserve and build on the dreams of William Wrigley, Jr. and his wife, Ada,” said Hagenah, also a great granddaughter of the Wrigleys. “Our goal is to not only restore the Chimes Tower to its past glory, but also make it accessible for future generations to enjoy.”

The community will have another opportunity to celebrate the history and restoration of the Catalina Chimes Tower at the Foundation’s next event on Saturday, July 15 at Castillo del Mar, Hagenah’s Avalon home. More details, as well as ticket sales information, will be available soon on CatalinaChimes.org.

In the meantime, a special exhibit dedicated to the Chimes Tower is on display at the Catalina Island Museum through summer 2017. The Catalina Chimes Tower Foundation thanks Steve’s Steakhouse for catering the event; Glen Gustafson for providing a dramatic drone video that captures the current condition of the tower; and the many volunteers who helped make this event run smoothly. “Bells & Whistles” would not have been possible without all of your support.

How You Can Help

To make a tax-deductable donation, please visit CatalinaChimes.org. Contributions can also be mailed directly to the Catalina Chimes Tower Foundation at P.O. Box 677, Avalon, CA 90704. A receipt for your contribution will be mailed to you.

If you have any questions, please email info@catalinachimes.org.