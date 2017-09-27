The Catalina Film Fest kicks off today, Wednesday, Sept. 27, and continues through Sunday, Oct. 1. The full schedule of films can be found at www.catalinafilm.org.

Highlights:



Producer Marcia Nasatir ("The Big Chill," "Rocky," "Carrie," "Apocalypse Now") will be presented with the Breaking Glass Ceiling Award honoring the 91-year-old for being the first woman to achieve the position of Vice-President of Production at a major motion pictures studio in 1974. Nasatir is the subject of the documentary on her career, "A Classy Broad," directed by Anne Goursaud.



This year's honorees include Matt McGorry ("Orange is the New Black") recipient of the Maverick Award; 14-year old Wyatt Oleff ("IT," "Guardians of the Galaxy") will receive the Actor’s Crest Award, and the coveted Zorro del Oro Directing Award will be presented to Catalina Film Festival alumni Brian Crano, director of "Permission," Saturday’s West Coast premiere.



Director Theodore Melfi ("Hidden Figures," "St. Vincent") will also be in attendance for "The Black Ghiandola," a Make-a-Film Foundation project that fulfilled the dream of 16-year-old Anthony Conti who suffered from stage four adrenal cortical cancer. He stars in the film alongside Johnny Depp, J.K. Simmons, Laura Dern, and David Lynch, directed by Catherine Hardwicke ("Twilight"), Sam Raimi (Spiderman Trilogy) and Melfi.

There will be an educational summit for filmmakers who will have the opportunity to enter the Lion's Den to pitch their projects to possible investors. The summit will include a spotlight interview with screenwriter/producer Jim V. Hart ("Hook," "Bram Stoker’s Dracula," "Contact, "Lara Croft Tomb Raider").