Red carpets have rolled out for the Catalina Film Festival’s 7th annual celebration of cinema, featuring film screenings, the Film & New Media Summit, exclusive parties and premieres now through Sunday. Locals can take advantage of a full day of films for only $10.

Must-attend events include Friday’s feature film, “Tater Tot & Patton,” directed by Andrew Kightlinger, in attendance, and award tribute to Jordan Vogt-Roberts (“Kong: Skull Island”) receiving the Crest Director’s Award.

Saturday night showcases “The Black Ghiandola,” a Make-a-Film Foundation project that fulfilled the dream of 16-year-old Anthony Conti who suffered from stage four cancer. He stars in the film alongside Johnny Depp, J.K. Simmons, Laura Dern, and David Lynch, directed by Catherine Hardwicke (“Twilight”), Sam Raimi (“Spiderman Trilogy”), and Theodore Melfi (“Hidden Figures”). Hardwicke and Melfi are scheduled to attend.

Saturday night’s award ceremony will honor Matt McGorry (“Orange is the New Black”), 14-year old Wyatt Oleff (“IT,” “Guardians of the Galaxy”), and Legendary producer Marcia Nasatir (“The Big Chill,” “Rocky,” “Carrie,” “Apocalypse Now”) will receive the Breaking Glass Ceiling award, honoring the 91-year-old for being the first woman to become vice-president of production of a major motion pictures studio, United Artists, in 1974. Nasatir is the subject of the documentary on her career, “A Classy Broad,” directed by Anne Goursaud, screening Sunday afternoon followed by the Breaking Glass Ceiling panel.

Supported by Catalina Island Chamber of Commerce, CFF benefits Fractured Atlas (fracturedatlass.org).

Sponsors include Panasonic, IEX Helicopters, Catalina Express, Island Spa Catalina, ALS Limo and Car Service, Catalina Flyer and The Cafaro Group.

For full schedule and tickets visit: www.CatalinaFilm.org.