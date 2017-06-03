Thanks so much to our customers and patients who have completed one of our patient satisfaction surveys. We have had several requests for evening hours, WE LISTENED, and beginning Wednesday, June 7th, we will be open until 7p.m. If you find it difficult to come to the clinic 8-5p.m. weekdays, now you will have the option of making an appointment on a Wednesday evening.

We also have our Telemedicine back on track with psychiatry services on Fridays from 8:30- noon. If you would like to find out more about those services, please call our social service department at 310-510-5142.

We have been working hard to lower wait times, and have an average wait time in the clinic of less than 20 minutes. Our goal is no more than a 15 minute wait time to see the doctor.

Our clinic had a remodel; we have painted throughout, and have new flooring. We have been working hard on all aspects of patient confidentiality, and customer service.

In the coming months, we are adding a number of special events. These dates will be announced, but we will have a “men’s night” to specifically speak about men’s issues, including aging, testicular cancer screening, prostrate issues, diabetes, and nutritional issues. We also plan a teen night, discussing issues of concern to the teenagers on the island.

Stay tuned for future announcements, and thanks to you all for supporting the island clinic and letting us help you with all your health care needs.

Should you have any questions, comments or suggestions, please feel free to call David Hamlin, the clinic Manager at 310-510-5141.