Chihuly at the Catalina Island Museum has been tremendously popular since it opened in late March. This museum-wide exhibition features some of Dale Chihuly’s most iconic works and groundbreaking explorations in color, light and form. For the summer, the Catalina Island Museum is offering extended hours every Thursday evening through Aug. 31 staying open till 9 p.m. for Chihuly at Sunset.

An internationally renowned artist, Chihuly has mastered the alluring, translucent and transparent qualities of glass in an effort to create works that transform the viewing experience. When viewed during the day, the brilliant colors of his artwork glisten in the sunlight. In the evening, these installations are dramatically illuminated offering an entirely new experience for each viewer.

“We happened to visit the museum during the Chihuly exhibit which was amazing!” said Scott from Huntington Beach. “We had an opportunity to see it during daylight and after dark. It is even more amazing when lighted at night.”

Chihuly at Sunset has been specifically designed to offer late night access to this exhibition. Guests are invited to enjoy a beverage among the outdoor installations on the museum’s second level plazas. A bar by local restaurant Coyote Joe’s is open from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

Regular admission fees apply. Adults are $17, seniors (60+), military (active and veterans), and students with a valid I.D. are $15, and children (age 15 and under) are free with a paid adult admission. Members of the museum are free. Become a member today and enjoy free admission to Chihuly at Sunset.

Traveling to Avalon to visit the Catalina Island Museum for Chihuly at Sunset? Check out the hotel packages offered by the Catalina Island Company, the official Hospitality Partner of the exhibition.

The Catalina Island Museum offers the best in art and history exhibitions, music and dance performances, lectures by guest speakers from all over the world, and the finest in silent, documentary and international film. Open seven days a week from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, except Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, the new Ada Blanche Wrigley Schreiner Building is located in the heart of Avalon at 217 Metropole Avenue. For more information, the museum may be reached by phone at 310-510-2414 or at its website: CatalinaMuseum.org.