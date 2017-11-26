Don’t miss the 13th annual Catalina Ladies Christmas Brunch at St. Catherine’s Parish Hall on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Festively decorated tables, a delicious meal, music, games, door prizes—all for only $5.

Beautifully decorated tables are hostessed by local women who use their creativity and talents to set unique holiday place settings with their own china and crystal.

The meal includes a breakfast casserole, cinnamon rolls and a cranberry compote. Guest speaker Susie Veon from Inter-Varsity Christian Fellowship shares a special message of encouragement. Music, a whimsical fashion show, games and door prizes round out the morning (9:30-11:30 a.m.). Invite a friend to join you and buy your tickets as soon as possible.

They are only $5.

Purchase tickets from Steamer Trunk (at its new location 605 Crescent Avenue) or at the Avalon Community Church office.

“Our Christmas event is attended by about 120 women each year and yet there are still those who’ve never experienced it.

Spread the word and join me in sharing the spirit of Christmas with new and dear friends,” said Judy Hibbs, brunch coordinator.