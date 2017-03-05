Getting to Catalina Island just got easier.

Catalina Tours, the premier reservation service for the Island, has recently expanded its services to book additional transportation options to Catalina.

Thanks to the company’s partnership with Catalina Passenger Service and Island Express Helicopter Services, Catalina Tours now offers both flights to Catalina and another option for ferry transportation to the island.

“We’re excited to be able to offer these additional services for visitors to the island,” said Catalina Tours owner Erin Eubank. “Our clients can already book day packages that include Catalina Express transportation. Now that we are partnering with these two additional services, we will be able to serve more guests, whether they are booking a custom Catalina package or just looking for a ride to the island.”

Catalina Passenger Services offers a daily ferry trip to Catalina from Newport Beach aboard its high-speed catamaran, the Catalina Flyer; and Island Express provides scheduled and charter helicopter service to the island from four convenient Southern California locations. Together the two companies bring tens of thousands of visitors to Catalina Island every year.

“Getting to Catalina is about more than just travel – it’s part of the fun that kicks off an island getaway,” Eubank said. “By using CatalinaTours.com our guests get the expertise of a local and the ease of a modern booking site. Island time is just a few clicks away.”

Catalina Tours is the island’s top activities reservation service, offering more than two dozen unique things to do on Catalina Island. “Visitors can see the wide range of Catalina activities on our website – we offer everything from scuba diving to zip-lining and from parasailing to couples’ massages,” she said. “Once you figure out what you’d like to do, you can book directly on the site – making it easy to make sure you don’t miss out on anything.”

In addition to booking transportation and activities, Catalina Tours provides group services, arranging team-building activities, conference space and accommodations.

CatalinaTours.com was founded more than 15 years ago to provide marketing exposure for the small businesses that offer most of the activities on Catalina Island. “We’ve recently redesigned our website and have developed an extensive social media and email marketing program,” Eubank said. The entrepreneur has continued that tradition of serving Catalina Island, expanding the company’s offerings for both those who visit Catalina Island and those who serve them.

Catalina travelers can start planning their Catalina vacation at CatalinaTours.com or call 310-510-0211.