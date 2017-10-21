Statistics released this week by the Catalina Island Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Bureau and the city of Avalon indicate visitor counts and revenue through June of 2017 are up significantly over last year, even after a first quarter dip due to weather issues.

The data indicates tax collections for the city of Avalon were generally up across the board while visitor counts are up as well.

Avalon’s sales tax revenue showed significant growth over the past year, increasing by 18 percent, according to the data. Overall, the total visitor generated revenue was up by $457,000 to $11.2 million, which is a 4 percent increase over last year, according to the report.

Other results indicates the transient occupancy tax increased by 4 percent, harbor use fees were up 3 percent and cross-channel traffic saw a 2 percent increase.

In addition, visitor information indicates the combined Cruise and Cross Channel passenger counts year-to-date are up nearly 5 percent and cruise passenger counts were up nearly 13 percent.

Meanwhile, cruise ship dockings showed the smallest growth at just over 1 percent.

Although the stats showed general improvement, Chamber President Jim Luttjohann said the numbers were a bit lower than expected “due to weather issues.”

For instance, he said bad weather prompted a drop in the transient occupancy tax and hotel occupancy but thankfully, visitor increases produced “record numbers” in April, June and July to more than make up for the dip. The increased revenue had much to do with “renovated hotel rooms” coming on line and as well as a new adventure attraction at Descanso Beach Club, he said.

Regarding the future, Luttjohann said the city and the Chamber are in the “early development of some stronger off season promotions” as they “continue to seek more business groups on the island.” Finally, Luttjohann said Catalina is experiencing “an increase in filming,” which he said will add to the trend.

“Overall,” he said, the Island’s future “looks bright.”