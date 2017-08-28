The Margaret G. Hall Scholarship Golf Tournament raised over $2,000 again to help keep the funds going for this wonderful award.

The tournament is in memory of Margaret Hall, a former resident whose family of 15—13 kids and mom and dad—grew up on Catalina Island during the summer months. Margaret worked at the school for many years as a playground attendant and volunteered as a chaperone for many basketball road trips.

The tournament raises money for a scholarship, in her name, that is awarded to a senior boy basketball player who has achieved academic success in the classroom, athletic success on the basketball court and served as a leader at school and in the community at large.

The winner of this year’s scholarship is Emmanuel (Emme) Amezcua. Emme has been an integral part of our program for the past six years, serving as manager for the Varsity team as a seventh- and eighth- grader, a player for the JV squad as a freshman and sophomore and a player on the Varsity team as a junior and senior.

This past season he earned second team All- League Honors and received the Coach’s Award. In the classroom he was on the Honor Roll both semesters of his senior year and successfully passed the AP Spanish Language and Culture Examination. He will attend California State University at Dominguez Hills in September and as you can see he is another deserving recipient of this fine award.

The tournament also brings together the entire Hall family for the weekend, brothers and sisters, nephews and nieces, uncles and aunts and cousins and friends to celebrate the beauty of the island and the love that we all have for each other.

On Saturday everyone gathers at Hamilton Cove to swim, barbecue, play kid games and soak up the sun. Sunday brings us together for church and by Monday we’re back to normal, we hope. Once again the Halls would like to thank all those who participated or contributed in any way to our tournament. Avalon is such a cool and generous community.