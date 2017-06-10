Chamber announces ‘Taste Around of Avalon’ winners
This year, the Catalina Island Chamber of Commerce had more than 600 visitors and local residents taste their way through 15 dining establishments offering a total of 29 tastes across the three categories: Food, Dessert, Drinks with alcohol, and Drinks without alcohol.
At the end of the night, close to 300 participants completed voting cards were tallied to determine the 2017 Taste Around of Avalon winners.
Voting was incredibly close this year—winners of the Taste Around of Avalon were determined by just a couple of votes in several categories.
The following establishments received top honors:
Food
1st place - Steve’s Steakhouse
2nd place - Avalon Grille
3rd place - Bluewater Avalon
Drink with alcohol
1st place - Maggie’s Blue Rose
2nd place - Mi Casita
3rd place - El Galleon
Drink without
alcohol
1st place - Encanto Cafe at Island Spa Catalina
2nd place - Maggie’s Blue Rose
3rd place - Coyote Joe’s
Dessert
1st place - Lloyd’s of Avalon
2nd place - Scoops
3rd place - Bluewater Avalon
On behalf of the entire team at the Catalina Island Chamber of Commerce & Visitor’s Bureau, thank you to all of our participating restaurants for their partnership in this delicious night!