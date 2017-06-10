This year, the Catalina Island Chamber of Commerce had more than 600 visitors and local residents taste their way through 15 dining establishments offering a total of 29 tastes across the three categories: Food, Dessert, Drinks with alcohol, and Drinks without alcohol.

At the end of the night, close to 300 participants completed voting cards were tallied to determine the 2017 Taste Around of Avalon winners.

Voting was incredibly close this year—winners of the Taste Around of Avalon were determined by just a couple of votes in several categories.

The following establishments received top honors:

Food

1st place - Steve’s Steakhouse

2nd place - Avalon Grille

3rd place - Bluewater Avalon

Drink with alcohol

1st place - Maggie’s Blue Rose

2nd place - Mi Casita

3rd place - El Galleon

Drink without

alcohol

1st place - Encanto Cafe at Island Spa Catalina

2nd place - Maggie’s Blue Rose

3rd place - Coyote Joe’s

Dessert

1st place - Lloyd’s of Avalon

2nd place - Scoops

3rd place - Bluewater Avalon

On behalf of the entire team at the Catalina Island Chamber of Commerce & Visitor’s Bureau, thank you to all of our participating restaurants for their partnership in this delicious night!