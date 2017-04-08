Catalina’s hyperbaric chamber saves lives but is costly. Every year people on the island come together to raise money, culminating in “Chamber Day.”

We made it past $10,000. WAAAY past and are at $12,010!!! This is thanks to a single donation.

It comes in the form of a $5,000 Platinum-level donation to us from longtime family supporters Michael Emmerman (who is also DAN’s Rolex Diver of the Year for 2017) along with his wife Pat Stockhausen and their son TJ. Mike, Pat, & TJ all understand how critical it is for divers to have ready access to a chamber if the need arises. And they also realize that chambers like ours, which ONLY treat diving accidents are becoming rarer and rarer. So they understand the need to keep our Chamber financially healthy.

How about you? If you could give $5,000 that would be fantastic but $1,000, $500, and $100 donations - or whatever you can afford - all help. It’s when we come together collectively with our donations that our Chamber stays on a steady path.

So who’s next??? Our next big benchmark is $15,000. Who will help get is there???

CHAMBER CHALLENGE 2017 - $12,010 total (Updated Sunday, April 2, at 3:30 p.m.). New donors are marked with a bullet point.

Platinum ($5,000-9,999)

• Michael Emmerman, Pat Stockhausen, & TJ

Gold ($1,000-4,999)

Beach Cities Scuba

John Delaney

Cynthia Yonker (& EJ Gallo match)

Pacific Wilderness

Andy Pilmanis

Silver ($500-999)

In memory of Dr. Lee Somers

Don Lake

Bronze ($100-499)

Laurie Kasper

Mike Faust

Stephen Benavides

Cindy Shaw & Patrick Smith

Margaret Donat

Dana Rodda

JJ Gibbons

Markus Self

Michael Wynd

Other (less than $100)

Debbie Rubin

Jim Whyte

Ken Kurtis, chairman, Chamber Day/Eve 2017 and the entire Chamber Day 2017 Committee—www.chamberday.org—310-652-4990.