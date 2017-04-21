We’re inching towards $25,000 ... We’re led this time by a pair of longtime Chamber supporters.

The first are the boys and girls at Hollywood Divers who again come through at the Gold level.

They are also sponsoring a Chamber Evening table as well as a boat (the Westerly).

They’re a great example of how this event thrives through the active participation of stores and clubs.

At the Silver ($500) level, we’ve got two examples of corporate matching grants being put to good use.

The first is Cynthia Yonker (who contributed a week or two ago but somehow got left off of our list) and she gets a match from EandJ Gallo (yes, THAT Gallo).

And then there’s Ethan Bush, also with a $500 donation which gets matched by a generous mouse (aka The Walt Disney Company).

And also in this group (but without a corporate match - but we still appreciate the donation) is longtime contributor Jeanne Sleeper.

We’re only $1,605 away from $25,000. Who will help get us push past that??? —Ken Kurtis, Chairman, Chamber Day/Eve 2017 and the entire Chamber Day 2017 Committee—www.chamberday.org.