We’ve got just a shade over three weeks to go and we’ve got some work to do. We’re not in horrible shape, but we’re not in great shape. And there are a lot of factors - the economy, the weather, how much people talk up the event - that are out of our control that shape how well we do.

Let’s never lose sight of the fact that without the funds raised from Chamber Day each year, our Chamber would be in a pickle. A little over half the funds needed to keep our Chamber available 24/7/365 come from Chamber Day each year. I’m not going to claim that if we fall short this year, our Chamber would close, but if funds aren’t available then hard decisions have to be made as to where to cut back to compensate for the shortfall. And the last thing a diver would want to hear would be, “Don’t get bent on a Tuesday or an alternate Friday because the Chamber isn’t available due to funding cutbacks.”

So let’s all pitch in with what we can. The Challenge goes a long way to meeting our financing needs. And we want to see many of you out on the island for Chamber Day or at the Aquarium of the Pacific for Chamber Eve. (And don’t forget that ONE lucky person at the Eve event is going to win a week of diving in fabulous Yap.)

So pitch in and get involved before time runs out. The direct link to our sign-up page is: https://dornsife.usc.edu/cf/chamberday/payment.cfm?CFID=8252245&CFTOKEN=...

Here’s where we are as of 10AM on 4/11/17:

CHAMBER DAY BOATS (sponsor)

162 total spots - 84 sold (52%), 78 still available

Boats can be booked either through the sponsor, the website, or by calling us at the general phone number:

Asante (Channel Islands Dive Adventures) - 7 sold, 5 available

Cee Ray (Reef Seekers & Douglas Dive Club) - 28 sold, 2 available

Giant Stride (LAUPS) - SOLD OUT

Hattitude (Dive & Photo) - SOLD OUT

Pacific Star (Dive ‘N Surf) - 8 sold, 22 available

Perfect Mistress (Malibu Divers) - SOLD OUT

Second Stage (Vidjak & Co.) - SOLD OUT

Sundiver (Ocean Adventures & Open) - 5 sold, 181 available

Sundiver Express (Sharky’s) - 3 sold, 20 available

Westerly (Divers West & Hollywood Divers) - 9 sold, 11 available

FLYING DUTCHMAN (don’t forget to include your “pirate” name)

Flying Dutchman (Open) - 48 signed up so far

CHAMBER EVENING TABLES (table sponsor & total seats) 500 seats total - 293 sold (59%) , 207 still available

Each table is listed individually with the number of seats (out of 10 total) still available. Sponsors with multiple tables have multiple table listings. Note that a few tables that are listed as SOLD OUT may actually still have unpaid/available seats through the table sponsor. Please check with them directly.

Ken Kurtis (Chairman) & the Chamber Day 2017 Committee—www.chamberday.org—310-652-4990.