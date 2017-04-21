First of all, we’re two week away from Chamber Day 2017 and this is when the pace really quickens. Which is why what we have to say here is so critically important.

We are experiencing some sporadic issues with our secure server which may lead to us not getting notified about signups or donations that you have made through www.chamberday.org. Rest assured this is simply a notification issue, not a security issue. Your credit card info is still safe and secure.

What SHOULD happen is that you go to the signup/donation page, choose what your doing (Day/Eve Dutchman, Challenge etc.), fill out your name and address, and then hit “SUBMIT.” You’ll then get a window to confirm the portion of your donation that’s tax deductible with a button that says “YES, PROCEED.” Then you add your credit information and hit “PROCESS.”

You will now see a progress wheel or bar while the server and bank communicate, and then you’ll see a page that confirms that your donation has gone through. Within a minute or two of seeing that page, you should also get a confirmation e-mail from chamber@usc.edu that lists a confirmation number and the details of what you did.

If this all happens, you are good to go and don’t need to do anything else. We are notified at the same time you are. However . . .

IF THIS DOES NOT HAPPEN TO YOU, DON’T NOT TRY TO RE-SUBMIT AS THAT WILL END UP WITH A DOUBLE-BILLING.

Please first check your credit card statement on-line. Look for a charge from “USC COLLEGE OF LETTERS ARTS” (or some variation of that) which should match your donation amount. It will most likely also be marked as TEMP or PENDING. At that point, please contact us right away either by phone (310/652-4990) or by e-mail (chamberday@aol.com) so that we can find your donation from our end.

This is an intermittent issue and the IT people are working on it. But in the meantime, if you don’t get the confirmation back, please contact us directly. (Or you can sign up with us directly in the first place.) Thank you for your support of the Catalina Hyperbaric Chamber and we apologize for any inconveniences this may be causing.