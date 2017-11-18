The Catalina Chimes Tower Foundation would like to thank everyone who has contributed so generously to the ongoing restoration of this unique and wonderful jewel. In 2017, significant progress was made on Phase One, including conducting a thorough cleanup of the area and having an engineer determine that the foundation of the structure was sound. Concrete was also poured for the soon-to-be-created entry patio and the curb around it, as well as the stairs leading to the mechanical room, replacing the worn-out wooden steps.

Next up, and ready for installation, are new hand-hammered wrought iron fences and handrails, along with wrought-iron replicas of the old wood grates protecting the chimes. An exciting new element, currently being fabricated, is a front door, made from the same beautiful and decorative wrought iron, with glass backing, which will allow visitors to see the chimes in action.

Landscape plans, featuring native plants, and revised architectural renderings are on the drawing board, and will be posted on the fencing and the website soon.

If you’d like to help the Foundation keep these efforts going, or are looking for a unique holiday gift that supports your community, please consider making a tax-deductible contribution to the Catalina Chimes Tower Foundation at P.O. Box 677, Avalon, CA 90704. Donations can also be made online at CatalinaChimes.org. To make a donation “in memory of” or “in honor of” someone, please e-mail your special request to info@catalinachimes.org, and you will receive a beautiful recognition certificate, suitable for framing.

About the Catalina Chimes Tower Foundation

The Foundation’s mission is to restore and maintain the Chimes Tower and its Chimes, a beloved landmark in the town of Avalon on Santa Catalina Island, for the community and future generations to enjoy.