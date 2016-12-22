Three new members were elected last week to the CHOICES Board of Directors, according to the group’s Executive Director Rhonda Kalish. A fourth incumbent board member was also re-elected.

Newly-elected board members include Raffaella Perico, Teresa Macktal and Jen Dreizehn. The returning incumbent was Esther Gomez. Ms. Perico will also act as the group’s Treasurer.

“We’re looking forward to working with these new board members,” said Kalish. “We’re happy to see the enthusiasm out there in the community for what we’re trying to accomplish here.”

CHOICES, an acronym for Citizens Helping Our Island Children End Substance-abuse, is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization founded in 2002 that serves as a drug abuse prevention, intervention, treatment and recovery resource to help address alcohol and drug abuse among teens and young adults.