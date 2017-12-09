Imagine you are happy Christmas Tree growing in Southern Oregon and you suddenly find yourself in a truck headed to San Pedro, California.

Woo-hoo, you think I’d near LA to play.

The next day has you on a barge headed out to sea on the Pacific Ocean.

Your truck is unloaded on Catalina Island in the small town of Avalon (no you did not need a barf bag).

Wow, hundreds of Islanders are lined up to take you home, sure glad there are a lot of tree friends with you.

About 30 volunteers, the Avalon Freight Company and the Santa Catalina Island Company have provided free services to make this day special for you. Thanks guys and gals.

Then you find out that this Christmas Tree event has been going on for 15 years, organized by Pastors Scott Schmeckpeper and Jonathan Burcome for the benefit of the Avalon Teen Center.

You are really excited to learn that an anonymous donor has given $5,000 to make up the $15 price increase on each tree over last years cost.

Thanks secret Santa. So you go woo-hoo again because that is just what Christmas trees do when they are excited. They are not all sappy you know.

To top it all off you find out there will be a wonderful free Christmas dinner at the Teen Center in the lower level of the Community Church on Dec. 15 starting at 5:30 p.m.

The whole town of Avalon is invited.

You are very excited that you and some of your other Christmas Tree friends may be chosen to decorate the Teen Center.

Then you shout Merry Christmas to all.