Following their Christmas Eve worship services, 14 members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including 11 from Avalon, went Christmas caroling at the Avalon hospital, the Senior Citizen House, Cartopia and Knuckles in an effort to bring Christmas cheer to the community.

This mini-choir of adults, youth and children sang traditional carols such as “Silent Night” and “We Wish You a Merry”

Christmas and others in English and Spanish.

Weekly church services are held on Sundays at 12:30 p.m. in the upstairs conference room in the US Bank Building. Visitors are welcome to attend. Wishing all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2018.