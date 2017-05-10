Friday kicks off Cinco De Mayo with Folkloric Dancers on Front Street at 6 p.m.

Come check out The Catalina Classic a Downhill Skate Contest that zooms down Wrigley Road at High Speeds.

Men and Women from around the globe come to compete in this prestigious event.

Friday: Qualifying rounds start at 1:30 p.m. and ends at 5 p.m.

Saturday: Knock out rounds start at 11 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m.

Sunday: Freeride start at 10 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. This day is open to everyone who signs a waiver and has the proper equipment. A chance to ride down with the pros.

Monster Energy is sponsoring Skate and BMX Demos on front street.

Come watch these skilled trixsters do crazy jumps and flips.

Friday: BMX and Skate Demos start at 1 p.m. and end at 8 p.m.

Saturday: BMX Demos start noon and end at 4 p.m.

Saturday: Monster Skate Sessions w/kids & Barbeque 2-4 p.m. at the Skate Park

Sunday: BMX and Skate Demos start at 12 p.m. and end at 5 p.m.

Other Saturday events include:

Old Man Rugby Tournament collides on Joe Machado Field starting at 9 a.m. and finishing at 5 p.m.

The Annual Rotary Chili Cook Off on South Beach starting at 1 p.m. and ending at 5 p.m.

Folkloric Dancers Perform again on Front Street at 7 p.m.

Exceptional Music Plays on Wrigley Stage from 8-10 p.m. with Todo Mundo: Latin/Reggae/World Fusion.