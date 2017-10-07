This week, the City Council directed Avalon staff to bring back an ordinance regulating marijuana use at the next council meeting. The decision concluded a roughly two-hour discussion of a draft of a possible city cannabis law.

According to Mayor Anni Marshall, the new law will:

• Allow delivery of medical marijuana to homes and to hotels. Business hours will be limited to 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Forbid retails stores. Marijuana businesses will have offices, but customers won’t be able to buy the product at those offices.

• There will be no public smoking.

• Allow six plants to be grown inside or outside a residence for recreational use. Marshall said if more plants were needed, say for medical use, law enforcement would have to review the request.

• Home growers will be limited to no more than 1,200 watts for growing lights.

The next council meeting will be held Tuesday, Oct. 17. California cities have until January to decide whether to ban or regulate marijuana.