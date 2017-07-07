This is a follow-up to an earlier report. The United States Bureau of Reclamation has reached out to Southern California Edison, Catalina Island Conversancy, and the City of Avalon to jointly and collaboratively work on a City and Island-wide water management plan by agreeing to a scope of work that will bring Federal, reg ional and local resources together.

Reclamation Bureau Project manager Jack Simes is proposing a late August date for the first meeting of the technical group. The Reclamation Bureau will also invite participation by Los Angeles County and major stakeholders in this structured and coordinated planning process.

The City Council of Avalon still needs to decide if it wishes to participate in this collaborative water management project. The matter of City participation will be brought to the City Council July J.8, 20J.7. What distinguishes this proposal from previous collaborative efforts is the Federal expertise of the USBR to develop the management plan.

David Jinkens is city manager of Avalon.