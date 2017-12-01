The city of Avalon will reveal a plaque to honor the memory of a harbor patrol officer who died in the line of duty in 2014 at a ceremony scheduled to be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 7, at at Step Beach.

Tim Mitchell served as a member of the city of Avalon Fire Reserves and as a Harbor Patrol officer. Mitchell lost his life on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2014, defending a boat that was ultimately destroyed by high seas caused by a nor’easter storm. Winds reached approximately 40 mph during the storm. At least six yachts were reportedly destroyed in Avalon Bay.

A press release written by then-Harbor Master Brian Bray said, “(Mitchell) died as he tried to save the King Neptune, a boat upon which he had also served as a dive instructor here on Catalina Island for approximately the past 10 years. Nearly 40 years old, Tim was a native of New Zealand, but a recent United States citizen.”

Mitchell had joined the Avalon Harbor Patrol in May 2014.