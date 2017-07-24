It will be one year that I have been back on the job in Avalon as city manager as of July 15. It is great to be back here. I am honored and privileged to work for Mayor Anni Marshall and council members on behalf of the community.

I am also so pleased with the support and cooperation I have received from members of the community.

With the guidance and support of the City Council we have made much progress over the last year. There is so much to be proud of. From the completion of Joe Machado Field, improvements to Kids Park (aka People’s Park) and Knabe Park, additional recreational programs and several major capital improvements including salt water system upgrades, work at the wastewater treatment plant, street repairs, and fuel dock reconstruction.

City employees in all departments continued to perform at a high level. The City Council approved a loan to the Avalon Community Hospital to provide gap financing for their expansion and revenue growth initiatives. I am pleased with the support we continue to receive from County Supervisor Janice Hahn, and her fine staff as well as the interest taken in the success of our community by Congressman Lowenthal, State Senator Allen, and Assemblyman O’Donnell.

I live in town with my wife Terri on a full-time basis. My commitment has been and remains to live on the Island and be “present” for the needs of the City Council and community.

The City Council and City management want to be certain that the community is kept informed and that we are accountable for work that we do. We produce a weekly management update to the City Council and entire community. We respond regularly to resident concerns, suggestions, and complaints. We have hired competent staff to perform City jobs and adopted programs to ensure that all employees are trained and work safely. We set performance goals for department leaders and employees and eva luate performance.

We work to ensure that our public purchasing process is sound and conforms to local and State law provisions. We strive to educate all officials and staff on the rules governing conflict of interests that must be avoided in purchasing. We have developed excellent relationships with State government officials and regulatory agency leadersi We are working in tandem with SCE to ensure an adequate fresh water supply for Avalon and working with and examining ways with stakeholders to create a true water management plan for the City and Island. We are actively engaged with the Island Company in discussions on the creation of workforce and affordable housing for full-time residents. We are examining ways without raising taxes to keep new local property tax dollars in Avalon to use for needed public improvements. We are actively pursuing plans to redevelop and improve the Cabrillo Mole Transportation Center and update and improve Pebbly Beach Road and the cliff areas.

The City Council and Staff are working hard to make positive changes and improvements to the community. Credit for these accomplishments rests with the elected leadership and with staff in support of achieving City Council and community goals. Our job as public employees in the public service is to remember that the people of the community come first as we provide the best service possible to all. The foundation principle of the public service is for us to work hard, work smart, and give the residents of Avalon a full days work. We have a public trust that we are committed to maintain. As a hands-on city manager, I let department leaders and their staffs do their jobi however, I am actively engaged with them should they need assistance.

We have made a good start and there is much more to do. The Mayor and Council and I are committed to providing the best, most effective and efficient services possible to residents of Avalon. With dialogue, understanding, collaboration and support from our community and friends of Avalon we can and will make positive change that benefits all.